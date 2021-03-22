YCSO: Rash of recent graffiti in the Foothills

Top Stories

Vandals cause thousand of dollars worth of damage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) investigates a rash of graffiti that happened over the weekend in several neighborhoods in the Foothills.

YCSO said the suspect or suspects used gold-colored spray paint on multiple vehicles.

YCSO reminds the community to report any suspicious person or activity in your area.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.