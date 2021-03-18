Mexicali man returns home after battling COVID-19 in hospital

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A Mexicali man is back with his family after battling COVID-19 for more than a month in the hospital.

José Antonio Guerra's family welcomed him back with balloons, banners, and happy tears to finally see him back home. The 46-year-old man, a high school employee in Mexicali, said battling the virus has been a challenge, but thanks the nurses and doctors for taking care of him.

Guerra leaves the hospital agitated and with a tank of oxygen but happy to be back with family. He reminds the community not to let their guard down and to take the pandemic seriously.

The Ministry of Health in Baja California reported on Thursday 2,852 deaths in Mexicali, followed by 16,168 COVID cases.