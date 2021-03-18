Canada, Mexico non-essential travel restrictions extended to April 21
(KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security extends travel restrictions on non-essential travel in Canada and Mexico until April 21.
The Department of Homeland Security tweeted on Thursday morning to further spread the virus, it would continue to extend its restrictions with our land borders.
To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021
Comments