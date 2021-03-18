Skip to Content
Canada, Mexico non-essential travel restrictions extended to April 21

Border crossings at SL Port of Entry.
(KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security extends travel restrictions on non-essential travel in Canada and Mexico until April 21.

The Department of Homeland Security tweeted on Thursday morning to further spread the virus, it would continue to extend its restrictions with our land borders.

