Sunset Health hosts vaccination event for farmworkers

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 400 farmworkers received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Sunset Health and the Yuma Grower's Association put together a joint event for farmworkers who registered for the event.

The event was held at the Jose Munoz Park in Somerton.

Agriculture workers received priority of the Johnson & Johnson shot because it only requires one dose. Sunset Health said it understands farmworkers move around constantly for work, so having access to the one-shot is beneficial.

Carlos Hernandez, an employee of Nature Fresh Farm in Yuma, tells News 11's Crystal Jimenez that getting the vaccine makes him feel more comfortable at work, especially since he hasn't gotten the virus has already killed hundreds locally.

ALCO Harvesting brought a busload of its workers to get the shot. It also dropped off workers with no transportation to receive their shots. Meanwhile, cars line up around the park to receive their shots drive-thru style.

Those who received the vaccine were required to wait 15 minutes to be monitored for side effects.

Johnson & Johnson reported it's vaccine to be 85% effective after 28 days.

The event today was just one of the many Sunset Health anticipates hosting as vaccine rollout continues.

During Monday's Early Edition News 11's, Crystal Jimenez speaks with more farmworkers at the event on what getting this shot means to them.