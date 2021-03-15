Exceptional Healthcare to break ground in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Texas-based hospital is building its second facility in Arizona.

Exceptional Healthcare said its new facility would be located just off Interstate 8 at 2648 S. Araby Road in Yuma.

The 20,000 square foot building will include a particular internal medicine hospital, a 24-hour emergency department, a digital imaging suite, a laboratory, and outpatient/inpatient hospital beds for its patients.

Saeed Mahboubi, Chief Financial Officer for Exceptional Healthcare, said, "We are very pleased to break ground on the newest Exceptional Healthcare hospital in the state. Arizona is facing a shortage of healthcare facilities and professionals, particularly in rural areas and smaller communities in the state. These new hospitals will fill a critical need and help strengthen the state’s overall healthcare infrastructure."

The new facility is expected to employ 60-100 employees and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.