Taylor Farms and National Guard vaccinate more than 800 Yuma farmworkers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An agriculture industry vaccinated more than 800 fieldworkers and supervisors at its Yuma facility.

KSBW reported the vaccination clinic was a joint effort between Taylor Farms, the Yuma Health Department, and the National Guard.

More than 800 fieldworkers were given their first dose. They are expected to receive the second dose by next month.

The vaccine was administered to farmworkers who will soon migrate from working the fields in the Salinas Valley.

Marcus Shebl, Vice-president of operations for Taylor Farms, tells KSBW, "This is obviously a huge deal for us and our management team. We've been able to have a continuous stream of people we're doing about 30-35 people every 15 minutes, so more than a hundred people per hour, which is obviously fantastic when you're dealing with a workforce of over 1,000 people."

Sources said last month, 300 farmworkers were vaccinated in Salinas. Taylor Farms plans to hold another vaccine clinic for 1,200 employees by the end of the week.