COVID pill shows “promising signs” of effectiveness

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - An experimental COVID-19 drug resembling Tamiflu promises to have positive results in a preliminary study, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP and Merck MRK invent the experimental drug named molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral drug against the virus.

The company continues to experiment the drug to see if its capable of treating people with COVID who show symptoms.

If successful, doctors and COVID patients will now have a few options to fight the disease.

Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells WSJ, “It’s tantalizing and interesting, but it’s not exactly 100% complete. What we need to confirm is that there’s a clinical benefit.”

Health experts suggest but don't prove the pill can reduce illness.

Merck said it may have by the end of this month of two late-stage trials exploring whether molnupiravir helps prevent COVID hospitalizations and deaths.