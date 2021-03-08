CDC says fully vaccinated people can gather in small groups without mask
(KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that fully vaccinated people could gather around others without wearing a mask or social distancing.
For those that are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends you continue to take precautions in public, by still wearing a mask, stay 6 feet apart, and avoid large crowds.
So what's changed if you're fully vaccinated?
- You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.
- If you've been around with someone who has COVID, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
- You can gather around unvaccinated people from another household with a mask.
What hasn't changed?
- You should continue to protect yourself by wearing a mask and stay 6 feet apart when out in public, gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one another household.
- Avoid large gatherings, delay domestic and international travel. If you still travel, continue to follow CDC requirements and recommendations.
- Continue to watch out for symptoms.
- Continue to follow guidance at your workplace.
CDC continues to see how effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
