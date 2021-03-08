CDC says fully vaccinated people can gather in small groups without mask

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that fully vaccinated people could gather around others without wearing a mask or social distancing.

For those that are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends you continue to take precautions in public, by still wearing a mask, stay 6 feet apart, and avoid large crowds.

So what's changed if you're fully vaccinated?

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

If you've been around with someone who has COVID, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

You can gather around unvaccinated people from another household with a mask.

What hasn't changed?

You should continue to protect yourself by wearing a mask and stay 6 feet apart when out in public, gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one another household.

Avoid large gatherings, delay domestic and international travel. If you still travel, continue to follow CDC requirements and recommendations.

Continue to watch out for symptoms.

Continue to follow guidance at your workplace.

CDC continues to see how effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.