Arizona Department of Corrections Stands Ready to ‘Commence Execution Process’

PHOENIX (KYMA/KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Re-Entry (ADCRR) has given word to the Arizona General Attorney that they are 'prepared to perform its legal obligation and commence the execution process' of close to 100 inmates on death row.

ADCRR released on Friday that Governor Doug Ducey has been at the forefront of resuming the legally imposed penalties in The Grand Canyon State.

From lawsuits to the lack of lethal drugs, these hurdles stopped executions on their tracks since 2014, when Joseph R. Wood was left snorting and gasping for nearly two hours before he died.

The lack of suppliers willing to supply the controversial lethal drugs has also contributed to the delay.

In 2015, the FDA flagged a shipment of lethal drugs from India that Arizona imported. Customs held the shipment, the FDA and DEA ultimately refused to give the drugs back.