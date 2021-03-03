YPD notify community of homeless sex offender

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police said a homeless sex offender has listed a new Yuma address.

The Yuma Police Department said Joseph Lawrence Anaya, 58, has a new home address listed at Riley Avenue and 16th Street in Yuma. Police say he is homeless.

Lawrence Anaya is 5'9 tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

On June 27, 1995, Lawrence Anaya was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. On December 12, 2007, he was convicted on one count for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police said he is a level 3 with a high risk to re-offend.