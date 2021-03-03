Mother, two children taken to hospital after car crash in Somerton

Top Stories

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A mother and her two children were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Somerton on Wednesday morning.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said it received reports of a crash with injuries around 9:20 a.m.

At the scene, fire crews found a white Nissan Altima on the center of Madison Street, east of its intersection with Somerton Avenue. They say they found the white car significantly damaged and a woman with both of her children standing with a bystander.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman driving a Hyundai was uninjured.

The Altima driver told SCFD she was driving northbound on Somerton Avenue when the Hyundai pulled in front of her. The Altima struck the Hyundai on its passenger side, pushing her to the east side of Madison Street.

Paramedics transported the five, two year old and their mother to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

The Somerton Police Department is investigating.