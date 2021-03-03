Gov. Ducey’s executive order requires schools to offer in-person learning by March 15

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Wednesday that allows schools to start offering in-person learning.

“Arizona’s students need to be back in the classroom. More than half of Arizona’s schools are open and offering in-person options. More schools need to follow their lead, and pave the way for equitable education options for every Arizona student,” said Governor Ducey.

Gov. Ducey adds, “The CDC and numerous health officials have said time and time again that schools are safe and kids can go back to the classroom. We prioritized teachers in our vaccine distribution, and many have already received their second dose. The science is clear: it’s time all kids have the option to return to school so they can get back on track and we can close the achievement gap.”

The executive order allows Arizona schools to return to in-person learning by March 15 or after spring break.

The order states an exception is made for middle schools and high schools located in counties with "higher" COVID cases, just three counties. Coconino, Yavapai, and Pinal.