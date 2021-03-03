Border Patrol agents rescue father and son from Salinity Canal

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A father and son were rescued on Monday evening after struggling to swim in the Salinity Canal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the current swept a 23-year-old undocumented man and his two-year-old son strapped to his back.

National Guardsmen saw the incident and alerted Border Patrol agents in the area. An air interdiction agent flying in the area saw the man and child and landed his helicopter to help them.

Due to current, the 23-year-old could not catch the rescue lines thrown to him by the pilot.

With others' help, one agent stepped in, removed his uniform, and swam in the water to rescue the father and son.

Paramedics took the father and son to the hospital, where the child was treated for hypothermia.

Those who helped at the scene were Yuma Air Branch air agents, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, San Luis Fire Department, and San Luis Rio Colorado fire departments.