Biden, Senate Democrats agree to limit eligibility for $1,400 checks

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats plan to give $1,400 checks to fewer people under a deal struck between moderate senators and President Joe Biden, according to two sources familiar with it.

Every American who filed individually and makes up to $75,000 will still get the full amount before it begins to reduce at incomes above that. But rather than zeroing out at $100,000 earnings, as the House's Covid-19 relief bill does, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $80,000, the sources said.

For couples filing jointly, incomes up to $150,000 will still get the full amount. But rather than zeroing out at $200,000, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $160,000 in earnings.

The Senate bill will maintain $400-per-week unemployment benefits like the House bill, one of the sources said.

The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to proceed to the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill as early as Wednesday, with a final vote possible by the end of the week.