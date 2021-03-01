Skip to Content
Marina del Pilar, proud of accomplishments as mayor

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor of Mexicali is getting ready to leave her position to run her political campaign as the governor for Baja California.

Before her retirement, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda inaugurated a sports field for soccer and basketball.

As her final days in office approach, she says she is satisfied with the work she has done in the past two years and the relationships she has built between Imperial Valley on border crossings and security.

She adds that the next mayor has assured her she will continue to build the relationship with the valley to help each other further out when needed.

Imperial County / Mexico
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano comenzo como reportera del Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

