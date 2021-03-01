ASU and K-12 schools offering COVID resources

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State University (ASU) partners up with K-12 schools to safely reopen schools.

The new program will offer school districts such as COVID testing, training for teachers, and other assets.

Participating school districts are located in the Valley, Tucson, Flagstaff, Globe, Miami, and Yuma.

“We must find ways to live with the virus; we can’t just sit and wait it out,’’ ASU President Michael M. Crow said. “That is especially true in K-12 schools. Having schools and classrooms open is critical to the long-term academic, emotional, social and economic success of thousands of our youth.

Crow adds, “The challenges are daunting, for schools and teachers and families alike. We want to do anything we can to help. That’s why we created this COVID-19 school support program designed to help K-12 schools and districts around the state, and beyond.”

ASU will continues to expand its testing to other school districts to make testing available for other parents and students.