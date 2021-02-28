Locals enjoying first week of new scooters downtown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you’ve been downtown recently you may have noticed people zooming by you on a scooter. The new transportation is making it easier to get from point-a to point-b but there are some things to look out for.

It's the first full weekend with the new way to move around downtown. The roughly 75 scooters have been quite the hit since launching earlier this week.

Stephanie Hernandez is trying it out for the first time.

“I'm liking it a lot. At first, I was really confused but then she explained to me because it's my first time riding these,” Hernandez said.

It took some time to get the bird scooters launched but now locals are enjoying the new means of transportation.

“At least there is something new here. It's pretty exciting because Yuma is small and there’s not much to do… so the fact they added something is good,” the friends explained.

I spoke with someone in charge of making sure the Bird scooters are out and repaired they tell me many scooters have needed to be fixed due to damages.

If you are worried about falling be careful because it does happen.

Pamela Salazar rides them frequently.

“I was riding with my friends the other day and they were riding in front of me and didn’t stop and I went down," Salazar said.

Always stay to the right when on the sidewalk, wear protective gear at night, and just like a motor vehicle - do not drink and operate.

News 11 did reach out to law enforcement and since Friday there have not been any reported scooter incidents, however, people I spoke with mentioned a few minor incidents.