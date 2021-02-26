18-year-old dies in single-car crash

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An 18-year-old died after a single-car crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened close to 2 p.m. at the 13000 block of S. Avenue 3E.

Investigations reveal a white 2002 Ford Ranger was driving northbound on Avenue 3E approaching County 13 1/2 Street when the driver drove off the east side of the roadway.

YCSO says the driver, Ronin Jenkins, attempted to get back on the roadway but lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

Paramedics transported Jenkins to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The family has been notified.

The care remains under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.