Arizonans can now renew driver’s license online

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Good news for those who need to renew their driver's license. You can complete your application with just a few clicks on a website.

As Governor Doug Ducey's executive order on extending license expiration dates, which ends on February 28, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is now giving you the option to save a visit and do it online.

“Most Arizonans with a standard driver's license must renew their license when they turn 65 years of age and every five years thereafter,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “During the pandemic, ADOT wants to continue Governor Ducey’s efforts to help protect our most vulnerable, and we’re pleased to be able to offer a contactless renewal option so people can continue making healthy choices.”

However, MVD does require you to renew your license in person if your photo was taken more than 12 years ago.

To see if you're eligible to renew your license online, click here.

Follow the next steps to renew it online.