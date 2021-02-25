Arizona fined for $1M for failing to improve prison health care

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The state is fined $1.1 million on the quality healthcare in prisons after failing to improve inmate care.

It's the second time the state has faced penalties for not complying with elements of the six-year-old deal.

U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver applied the fine on Wednesday after correction officials had been determined by complaints dragging their feet in making all the necessary changes to which they had agreed.

Silver found the state not complying with ensuring newly prescribed medications be provided to inmates within two days and making medical providers tell inmates about their results within five days of receiving records at the Florence prison.

He also raised the state's compliance with providing interpretation services to prisoners who are not fluent in English.

In 2018, the state denied allegations that it was providing inadequate care, and the lawsuit was settled without the state acknowledging any wrongdoing.