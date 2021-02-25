Arizona bill to waive rabies vaccine for some dogs

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A new Arizona bill could waive rabies vaccine for some dogs.

The Arizona Senate voted on Wednesday to allow dog owners to show their pet has rabies rather than giving them a vaccine for the disease.

The measure was given approval Wednesday but still needs a final vote.

Republican Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix said the bill was introduced after seeking animals to have bad reactions due to the vaccine. However, the measure would allow animals to meet the rabies vaccine by undergoing a test showing it has antibodies.

“There’s been a backlash and a fearmongering about allowing pet owners that are concerned about this to take this step so they can avoid these adverse events for their pet,” Barto said. “I don’t think this is going to be a widespread practice that could endanger the public.”

As for Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh of Phoenix said veterinarians warned that a test couldn’t tell if immunity will last for the entire year for which the dog would be exempt from a rabies booster.

“We don’t know whether the titers will actually last for a year or not,” Marsh said. “They might actually only last 60 days.”