YCSO: New address for level 3 sex offender

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a sex offender has moved to a new home in Yuma.

Jason Pennington, 45, now lives at the 13000 block of E. 48th Drive in Yuma.

YCSO said he is not wanted at this time.

On March 14, 2016, Pennington pled guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in North Carolina. He served a year and a half in prison and was on probation for four years.

Pennington is 5'9 tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

YCSO said Pennington is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.