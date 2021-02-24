Water shutoffs for non-payment resume April 15

Top Stories

Customers should pay balances by April 15 to avoid disconnection

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amid the ongoing pandemic, residents will now have to pay water bills to avoid interruption of service.

The city of Yuma said starting April 15, 2021, the city will resume normal business practices, including disconnecting water services for nonpayment.

City of Yuma said in order for them to provide quality services to its customers, they must return back to normal.

“If a customer can’t pay the full past-due amount, it’s imperative that they contact the City to help us find the best solution for their situation,” said Budget and Revenue Manager Teresa Laurent. “Our desire is to help every customer’s account become current as we return to normal business practices on April 15.”

For the past year, the city suspended the disconnection of water services to residents who struggled financially.

If you need help paying your bills, you can receive up to $500 in assistance per year to qualifying households. Click here to learn more.

You can stop by the City Hall to discuss your situation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Here are a couple of ways to pay your bill to avoid interruption