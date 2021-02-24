Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:34 am

Phoenix homeowners dig duffel bag full of guns

Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix homeowners digging a hole for their tree find a duffle bag with rusted rifles and handguns inside.

Phoenix police tweeted on Tuesday they are now investigating to see if the firearms were used in any crimes.

AzFamily reported the homeowners have lived in the house for four years. Before them, renters came and went. However, several neighbors tell AzFamily the home had been abandoned for a year with frequent break-ins.

Police said because of the condition of the firearms, it will take a while to recover serial numbers to determine if they belong to someone.

Arizona News / State & Regional News
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content