Phoenix homeowners dig duffel bag full of guns

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix homeowners digging a hole for their tree find a duffle bag with rusted rifles and handguns inside.

Phoenix police tweeted on Tuesday they are now investigating to see if the firearms were used in any crimes.

Homeowners in a valley home were digging a hole for a tree when they dug up more than they asked for! They found a duffle bag with rusted rifles and handguns inside. They called #PHXPD and gave them to detectives, who will investigate if these firearms were used in any crimes. pic.twitter.com/3EKouHHtpr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 23, 2021

AzFamily reported the homeowners have lived in the house for four years. Before them, renters came and went. However, several neighbors tell AzFamily the home had been abandoned for a year with frequent break-ins.

Police said because of the condition of the firearms, it will take a while to recover serial numbers to determine if they belong to someone.