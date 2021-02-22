Skip to Content
Travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico extended until March 21

(KYMA, KECY) - The Senior Official Performing the Commissioner's Duties for U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted over the weekend is extended to continue protecting citizens from the virus.

The restriction on non-essential travel is extended through March 21.

According to the U.S. Embassy, essential travel still permitted includes, work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

Last week, traveling restrictions and quarantine rules went into effect.

