Travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico extended until March 21

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - The Senior Official Performing the Commissioner's Duties for U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted over the weekend is extended to continue protecting citizens from the virus.

The restriction on non-essential travel is extended through March 21.

According to the U.S. Embassy, essential travel still permitted includes, work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

To continue to fight the spread of COVID, the U.S., Mexico, Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through March 21. @CBP is working closely with Mexico and Canada to keep essential trade and travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus. pic.twitter.com/GrPYf3rQ5v — CBP Troy Miller (@CBPTroyMiller) February 20, 2021

Last week, traveling restrictions and quarantine rules went into effect.