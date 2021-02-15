Canada travel restrictions and quarantine rules come into effect

Top Stories

Prime minister of Canada said restrictions are placed to prevent a third wave to start

(KYMA, KECY) - New rules come to effect Monday morning for those traveling from the U.S. into Canada.

Global News reported with the exception of essential travelers, people driving into the country must now show proof of a negative COVID test taken in the U.S. within 72 hours.

Or they must show proof of positive test results between 14 and 90 days before arrival. Sources said this is long enough for the illness to have passed.

Starting February 22, travelers arriving at the border points will be required to take a COVID test upon arrival.

Air travelers will have to quarantine for three days in a hotel at their own expense and be required to take multiple COVID-19 tests.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said these measures would help prevent the spread of variants of COVID from entering the country.