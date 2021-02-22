CBP: Sex offender arrested after illegally crossing into U.S.

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a sex offender after illegally entering the U.S. last Sunday morning.

Agents say they saw the man entering a mile west of the Calexico Port of Entry. They took him to the nearest station for further processing.

Record checks revealed the 38-year-old man from Mexico was previously convicted in 2011 for sexual intercourse with a minor out of Santa Barbara, Calif. A judge sentenced him to 3 years probation and one day in jail.

In 2012, he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and served seven years for that crime.

Agents said they have now removed 10 people either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.