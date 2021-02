Top Stories

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department is currently battling a 4th alarm fire.

They are being assisted by the Office of Emergency Services.

The blaze is near Drew and Lyons Road and is approximately 112 acres.

The fire is only roughly 20% contained.

Crews are asking residents to please avoid the area.

