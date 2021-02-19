Border agents arrest 18 migrants in the Foothills

Top Stories

One migrant suffers injuries after attempting to climb the fence to return to Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and 18 undocumented immigrants in the Foothills early Wednesday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said video surveillance caught a black Dodge Durango crossing the border south of the Foothills.

Several individuals were loaded into the vehicle and continued driving east along the border.

When agents got close to the vehicle, the driver headed north into the desert, pulled over, and fled the car. Agents were able to arrest all 18 migrants and located one more west of the area as he attempted to climb the border fence to return to Mexico.

The migrant fell from the fence and suffered injuries. Agents provided care until paramedics got to the scene. The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital and later flown to Phoenix for treatment.

Record checks revealed the 23-year-old driver, a U.S. citizen, had a warrant for failing to appear in court. Agents said two migrants would face felony charges after re-entering the U.S. after previous deportations.