Thousands of service members refuse to get COVID vaccine

(KYMA, KECY) - One-third of U.S. military service members eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination have opted not to.

As of right now, the military cannot make the COVID vaccine mandatory for troops since it has only received an emergency use and not a full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Since there's a limit, its only voluntary for those wanting it.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, "We don't have a system in place across each of the services to specifically track data with respect to those who, for whatever reason, are declining or deferring the vaccine."

However, Kirby adds people not choosing to get vaccinated is a concern but understands the personal decision.

Kirby continues to encourage service members concerned about the vaccine to read the information available on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense to learn more about the vaccine's benefits.