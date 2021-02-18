Gov. Ducey sends letter to Biden administration on changes to border policy

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sends a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security expressing his concerns as the new border policy left many Arizonans confused.

In the letter, Gov. Ducey said Trump's immigration policy ordered 65,000 asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting their court hearings. But he said with the new policy, he has received several calls from mayors, sheriffs, and other governmental groups across the state with questions and adds everyone is confused over the changes.

In the letter, he wrote, "This policy appears to have been implemented without considering the expert insight available to you and has left the bill with the local and state authorities, not to mention our non-profit organizations, during an already difficult year."