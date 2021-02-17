$266K worth of meth seized in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of undocumented immigrants with backpacks full of methamphetamine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Sunday afternoon in the desert southeast of Yuma.

Agents patrolling the area found a group of eight Mexican nationals several miles from Interstate 8. The group was carrying four backpacks that contained 148 pounds of meth.

The group was immediately transported to the Wellton station for further processing.

The meth has a value of $266,000.

Agents said for drug smugglers over the years have shifted to hard drugs, which can be moved in smaller amounts and have a higher value.

“Setting aside the inherent risks of operating in today’s environment, the brave men and women of Wellton Station remain steadfast in disrupting the efforts of smugglers as they attempt to poison the streets of America with dangerous narcotics,” said Kevin Villegas, Patrol Agent in Charge for Wellton Station.