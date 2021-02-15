Hand sanitizers in Mexicali tested for methanol

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3) - Mexican officials test 40 disinfectants to see if the products contain methanol.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an alert weeks ago on alcohol-based disinfectants made in Mexico containing methanol, a highly toxic substance.

Marco Aurelio Gamez, the head of the Commission State for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks agency in Mexicali said they are taking samples of products sold in supermarkets to be sampled and detect whether it contains methanol.

He adds that they should have results in 15 days. So far, no anomalies were found in hand sanitizers, except that some do not comply with the alcohol percentages mentioned on labels.

On January 26, the FDA released a statement on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on alert for contamination.

FDA said methanol or wood alcohol is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can be fatal if ingested.