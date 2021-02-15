3-alarm fire rips through Mayan Hotel in El Centro

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews in El Centro are investigating the cause of a vacant hotel fire over the weekend.

The El Centro Fire Department (ECPD) said it received multiple calls of a first-alarm fire at the Mayan Hotel in El Centro around 11 p.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found fire and smoke coming out of the three-story vacant hotel. The fire quickly escalated, breaking through the roof and windows, expanding into a three-alarm fire.

ECFD said due to the growing fire, it requested mutual aid from other jurisdictions.

No injuries were reported.

ECFD said it will remain on scene and will continue to operate the area for the next two days.

El Centro Fire Department Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire. If you have any information, give them a call at (760) 337-4530.