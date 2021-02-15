19-year-old flees Border Patrol, abandons car with migrants

Top Stories

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a 19-year-old after fleeing from them and carrying three migrants in his vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the incident happened last Thursday around 5 p.m. Agents attempted to pull over a suspicious black Cadillac near Sunset Avenue and Saturn Boulevard in Imperial Beach when the driver failed to pull over.

The driver fled from agents continuing to drive at a high rate of speed when he struck into a Border Patrol vehicle and another car before pulling over.

Agents said the 19-year-old fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. As agents searched his vehicle, they found three undocumented immigrants, including a 15-year-old boy.

Thankfully no one was injured—the 19-year-old faces criminal charges for human smuggling.