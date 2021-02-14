Shattered door leads to burglary alarm at 1st Bank Yuma

Top Stories

21-year-old man behind bars

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a burglary alarm at 1st Bank Yuma in the foothills early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found out the main glass door to the building was shattered at the bank located at 11600 S. Fortuna Road.

Security footage around 5:30 a.m. shows a man entering the building and rummaging through drawers before leaving.

YCSO located the man and found him in possession of evidence related to the incident.

21-year-old Justice Donnelly was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal damage.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.