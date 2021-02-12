Arizona siblings arrested for role in U.S. Capitol riot

Top Stories

Investigators say Tucson siblings are linked to Proud Boys

(KYMA, KECY) - Police have arrested a brother and sister in connection with last month's Capitol riots.

AzFamily reported Cory and Felicia Konold were arrested Thursday and face the following charges; conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Officials have found probable cause adding that the siblings conspired to "obstruct or impede official proceedings before Congress."

Sources say the siblings are accused of conspiring with several others to interfere with the police. Adding that, the Konolds use their hands to knockdown officers as they tried to control the crowd.

Officials say the Konolds have been linked to the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys. They say Proud Boys members usually attend rallies, protests, and other First Amendment events. They are sometimes known for engaging in violence against others whom they perceive as threats to their values,

Police say Felicia Konold bragged about the attack in a Snapchat video claiming she had been recruited into the Kansas City chapter. She claimed even though she wasn't from Kansas City, she was with them now.