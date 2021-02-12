18 bags of dismembered body parts found in Mexico

Top Stories

MEXICO CITY (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican police discover 18 plastic bags full of chopped body parts on the outskirts of Guadalajara.

Police say they found one limb near a highway overpass, which led them to find taped up bags in a gully nearby. Limbs are being investigated to determine how many corpses the parts belong to.

In November 2020, police recovered 113 bodies and human remains were found from a secret grave in El Salto, just outside of Guadalajara. Last year, police found a total of 189 corpses in the same town.

Jalisco's state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico's most violent and powerful cartel. Police say there have found more bodies in secret graces than any other state in recent years.

80,000 people remain listed as missing since Mexico's drug war began in 2006.