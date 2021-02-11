Woman dies in hospital after car crash in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police say one person is dead after a two vehicle collision on Wednesday night.

Police received reports of a car crash around 8:30 p.m. on S. Frontage Road and Avenue 10E.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a 44-year-old woman driving a mustang failed to yield from the stop sign at Avenue 10E and crashed into a 1999 Ford E 350 van.

The 44-year-old was ejected from the vehicle.

Police at the scene tried saving the woman's life until the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over.

Paramedics transferred the woman to the hospital, where she later passed away.

The driver of the van did not suffer any injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.