Missing San Luis Rio Colorado man found dead on side of the road

SLRC police said this is the second person found dead this week

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man's body was found on the side of the road in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

Tribuna de San Luis reported police received reports on Wednesday around 2 p.m. regarding a body on the side of the road in Colonia Hidalgo.

Investigations revealed the dead man had been reported missing by his family.

At the scene, police said they found several casings on the floor. They say a 47-year-old was also killed between Tamaulipas alley and Yocupicio street on Monday night, but no one has been arrested. Police believe both cases are connected.

The motive for both shooting is still unknown. Police continue to investigate.