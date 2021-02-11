Arizona restaurants seek to make cocktails-to-go permanently

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona lawmakers continue to push to allow customers to purchase "cocktails to-go" from restaurants and bars.

If passed, restaurants would be allowed to sell cocktails to go permanently.

In March 2020, Gov. Ducey signed an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to go. However, that came to an end in November after a Maricopa County judge ended alcohol-to-go.

In many ways, the decision hurt many businesses, stating it was violating the value of their liquor license, according to KOLD 13 News.

Some are hopeful the bill doesn't get too far.

Dave Delos, president of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association, tells KOLD 13 News, “This is coming from a bar owner; essentially you are creating ‘roadies.' With our wrong-way drivers, with our DUI issues, I just don’t think this is a road we want to go down so to speak.”