New stimulus check plan would exclude families making more than $200,000

Lawmakers hope to pass the legislation by March 14

(KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden continues to work with Congress to find a good structure for the next round of checks.

CNN reported House Democrats had rejected a Republican proposal that would narrow down eligibility for the stimulus checks, moving forward with legislation that would provide a $1,400 stimulus payment per person.

This time around, payments would be cut off for individuals making more than $100,000 and couples earning more than $200,000. The House Ways and Means Committee is set to debate Wednesday.

The new plan put forward consists of individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000, like the previous stimulus checks. Joint filers would receive $2,800 plus $1,400 per dependent.

Biden continues to support his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill to help struggling Americans as soon as possible.