LIVE NOW: Second impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump gets underway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial gets underway late Tuesday morning in the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. House of Representative accuses Trump of inciting the deadline January 6th assault on the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election.

Prosecutors argue the former president committed a “grievous constitutional crime."

Trump's defense team says the words spoken at a rally before the siege were merely "a figure of speech." They also argue trying a former president is unconstitutional. Democrats point out, he was impeached before leaving office.

The debate over the constitutionality of the prosecution is expected to dominate the trial's opening day.

