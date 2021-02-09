Gov. Doug Ducey announces new emergency rental assistance program

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey announced a new emergency rental assistance program for counties that need resources and support amid the pandemic on Thursday.

“We want to make sure renters in Arizona have the resources and support they need,” said Governor Ducey. “The rental assistance program will keep families and those in need in their homes and help them get back on their feet as we overcome the effects of the pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the community and local government partners to efficiently deliver this relief.”

As part of a COVID relief package recently passed by Congress, the U.S. Department of Treasury provided Arizona $492 million. The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) was awarded $289 million with the remaining balance going directly to large cities and counties.

The governor's office said the funding will be used for rental expenses related to housing stability due to the pandemic.

Renters residing in the following counties can apply for housing via the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) starting February 23.



DES will serve the following counties:

Apache

Cochise

Coconino

Gila

Graham

Greenlee

La Paz

Navajo

Santa Cruz

Pinal

Mohave

Yavapai





“Households across the state continue to face economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are pleased to be able to provide this new assistance program alongside the other services we have to offer at DES,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “We will work quickly and diligently to provide rental and utility assistance to those in need.”

To apply click here.



