Democrats to unveil a $3,600 child tax credit as part of bill

(KYMA, KECY) - House Democratic leaders will unveil legislation Monday that would give millions of families 3,000 per child in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Leaders will introduce the enhanced Child Tax Credit bill, which would provide $3,600 per child under six and $3,000 per child age six through 17 for a year. The benefits would be available to single parents earning up to $75,000 annually and for couples earning up to $150,000.

CNN reported families could receive the Child Tax Credit payments monthly, which leaders say will make it easier to pay their monthly obligations than a lump sum.

If passed by Congress, payments would begin in July for one year. The credit would also become fully refundable for the year.

Biden's relief package includes the expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit to more low-income workers. Including a $1,400 stimulus check and increased unemployment, nutrition, and housing aid.