UPDATE: Pedestrian in serious condition after getting hit by a car

Top Stories

CORRECTION: Crash victim survived accident 3:17 p.m.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A car crash along Highway 95 near County 20 1/2 Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says 63-year-old Jose Pereda was crossing the street around 7:30 Friday night when a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox hit him.

Paramedics took Pereda to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Doctors later airlifted him to Phoenix for critical care.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt. YCSO says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.