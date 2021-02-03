Imperial County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors

Top Stories

More vaccination clinics will be available as the county receives more

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A mass vaccination drive-thru clinic is scheduled for Thursday at the Imperial Valley College for people ages 65 and older.

The Imperial County Health Department said 1,300 COVID-19 vaccines doses will be applied by appointment only.

Health officials say anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be unable to receive the vaccine that day.

Attendees should take a picture ID that includes their date of birth, along with a face covering.

Several agencies are partnering up to offer the vaccines for the community.

Dr. Stephen Munday, County Health Officer said, "We know that our community is interested in receiving their vaccine in a variety of settings including at drive-thru clinics and fortunately we received enough vaccine this week to make this a possibility. We are grateful for the partnership we have developed with Imperial Valley College that has allowed us to use their campus to provide this important service to our community.”

Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Michael Kelley stated, “Due to the partnership we have established, we are excited about the opportunity to offer the vaccine to our senior community in this large-scale setting. I want to thank all the individuals who are working very hard to put this event together.”

“Imperial Valley College is honored to host the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic on site. We sincerely thank Imperial County Office of Emergency Services, Imperial County Public Health Department and every Medical and Allied Health professional who is directly supporting our COVID-19 impacted community. IVC is the community’s college and we are committed to continue to serve Imperial County as best as possible,” stated Dr. Martha Garcia, Superintendent/President at Imperial Valley College.

If you are 65 years and older and interested in receiving the COVID vaccine click here. If you dont' have access to a computer, call 442-265-6700 or 442-265-7033 to make an appointment.

ICPHD says if you call, there could a longer wait time.

The county says there will be more vaccination events as more vaccines arrive to the area.