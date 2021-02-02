Skip to Content
Train derailment leads to evacuation of nearby homes in El Centro

No injuries were reported

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 50 homes were evacuated on Monday night after police and fire dispatch received reports of a train that had derailed.

El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) said it received reports of the train derailment close to 11 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and the railroad tracks.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found 31 railroad cars from Union Pacific Road (UPRR) that had come off the tracks and rolled on their side.

The railroad cars derailed from Imperial Avenue and ended east of 6th Street. They say railcars were empty, and no leaks of residue material were found.

ECFD says a shelter was placed at the MLK pavilion for evacuees, while the American Red Cross assisted the residents.

No injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined, and the UPRR personnel continue to investigate.

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel brings you the latest updated at 4 p.m. KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

