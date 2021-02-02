CBS 13 and NBC 11 removed from air by AT&T/DIRECTV

Top Stories

CBS 13 and NBC 11 have been removed from AT&T/DIRECTV after AT&T/DIRECTV refused to come to a fair agreement with our owner, Cox Media Group, to carry our stations. If you are currently affected by AT&T/DIRECTV’s decision to deprive you of important local news and programming during these critical times, including important COVID-19 news and information as well as programming such as 6o Minutes, Chicago Fire, NCIS, The Voice and the Big Game, make your voice heard! Call AT&T/DIRECTV today at 1-855-833-4388 and demand that they get your local programming back.

We cannot force AT&T/DIRECTV to keep retransmitting our stations – we are dark because AT&T/DIRECTV has chosen to remove CBS 13 and NBC 11 from its service. We are hopeful that AT&T/DIRECTV will abandon its blackout of our stations to the detriment of viewers in favor of meaningful negotiations that lead to a mutually beneficial deal for all parties.

During these times of uncertainty, it is more important than ever that our viewers know their trusted local stations are there for them, providing the news and information they need to make critical decisions for their families. CMG stations take pride in being trustworthy resources for our communities, and we will fight to continue to fulfill this responsibility.

CBS 13 and NBC 11 programming remains available for viewers to access over the air, and this dispute will not affect the vast majority of viewers, who are customers of other video providers. It should be noted that CMG has reached over 100 agreements, including recent agreements with every other major cable and satellite distributor.

