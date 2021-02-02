CBP officers at Calexico Port of Entry seized nearly $1.2 million in drugs

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry stopped two drug smuggling attempts last Saturday.

The first incident happened around 4 p.m. A canine alerted CBP officers to a 2005 Nissan driven by an 18-year-old. After the driver was sent through an X-ray imaging system, officers found anomalies in the vehicle's doors, seats, and rear quarter panels.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 194 packages of methamphetamine. The estimated value of the drugs was $600,000.

The second incident happened an hour later.

Officers said a canine alerted to a 2019 Toyota driven by a 33-year-old. A screening of the vehicle showed anomalies. During the inspection, officers found 57 packages of meth weighing more than 200 pounds.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a high priority at the Calexico ports of entry as demonstrated by these two significant seizures caught within hours of each other,” said Calexico Port Director David Salazar. “These impressive drug seizures are examples of the remarkable job Calexico CBP officers do every day to prevent illegal drugs from entering the country.”

Both men were arrested and drugs, vehicle, were seized.